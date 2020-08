You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'



Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 10 hours ago Michelle Obama & the connection between grandmas and voting



With a hilarious nod to grandmas everywhere, Michelle Obama made an appeal to the Instagram generation to get out and vote. Credit: BRUT Duration: 02:09 Published on July 16, 2020 Raise Your Voice-Michelle Obama



Michelle Obama encourages everyone to vote. Credit: Essence Content Duration: 02:51 Published on July 5, 2020

Tweets about this