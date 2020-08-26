Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 stylish face masks to buy while shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Grab top-rated masks from Slip, Nordstrom, and Love Changes while you're shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is going to be its best one yet [Video]

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is going to be its best one yet

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will feature more than 10,000 items! Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/2DFYUHqOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we..

Credit: ITK Style     Duration: 01:09Published
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming [Video]

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming

Shoppers, mark your calendars! Nordstrom's annual blowout Anniversary Sale starts August 4. That's the date for Nordy Club members with Icon Early Access status. The epic sale launches August 19 for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Zippered face masks on sale [Video]

Zippered face masks on sale

A Texas based company has created a face mask with a zipper over the mouth. It's called 'Shut Your Mouth', making it easy to gulp water or take bites of food.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

BBCBE_SA

BBCBE [ICYMI] Protect yourself & look stylish with our premium quality BBCBE-Branded Face Masks 😷 For orders, email: adm… https://t.co/EQc1GcMpnS 1 day ago

LeratoMagome19

PearlMaAfrika RT @BBCBE_SA: Protect yourself & look stylish with our premium quality @BBCBE_SA Branded Face Masks. For orders, email: admin@bbcbe.org O… 2 days ago

BBCBE_SA

BBCBE Protect yourself & look stylish with our premium quality @BBCBE_SA Branded Face Masks. For orders, email: admin@bbc… https://t.co/SykvCVw7Rv 3 days ago

immagoglobal

immago It looks like we’re going to be wearing cloth face masks for a while, which is all the more reason to find one that… https://t.co/jDGaQly1zB 3 days ago

StAsaphFC

St Asaph City FC Support your club while staying COVID-19 safe with these stylish St Asaph City face masks for just £3. Available in… https://t.co/raA1CCKXsc 3 days ago

RadaMohmad86

حيدر الكعبي RT @TheCut: It’s natural to want to express yourself, even under such dire circumstances, and seeing that face masks will, unfortunately, b… 3 days ago

TheCut

The Cut It’s natural to want to express yourself, even under such dire circumstances, and seeing that face masks will, unfo… https://t.co/jtcFdGb2UK 3 days ago

voic_china66

Voic Of China A beauty salon in Syria has been offering tailor-made face masks for people who want to look more stylish and fashi… https://t.co/S7tUQfhLrW 3 days ago