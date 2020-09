Reporter Update: What Are The Consequences Of Approving A Vaccine Too Soon?



KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to medical experts about the possible consequences of fast-tracking the approval of a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:28 Published 4 days ago

Russia Expects to Have 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by Late Sept



Russia is on its way to approving the country’s second coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago