You Might Like

Tweets about this SabrinaSOL RT @DemopJ: "Millennial trading app Robinhood is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose that… 30 seconds ago ClearingTheFog @AnotherSFwriter @soychicka @mwoodpen @JoeBiden @karliekloss “Millennial trading app Robinhood is under investigati… https://t.co/9Yu9nRSdWJ 2 minutes ago Ben Bain RT @aosipovich: Scoop, with @davidamichaels: Robinhood is in hot water with regulators over how it disclosed payment for order flow prior t… 3 minutes ago Justin "Rabbit Hole J. Cole" Coleman "Millennial trading app Robinhood is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to d… https://t.co/8e9BztI1qb 10 minutes ago Lily RT @LuoshengPeng: Robinhood is under investigation by SEC for failing to disclose that it was selling clients’ orders to high-speed trading… 12 minutes ago