GM forms alliance with Honda to develop future products in North America Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

General Motors and Honda said they have a non-binding memo of understanding to establish a North American automotive alliance. Here's what it means.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Frazier Fathers GM forms alliance with Honda to develop future products in North America has big potential impacts for Canada. https://t.co/XF1IvBTqiC 8 minutes ago Brandon Kling GM forms alliance with Honda to develop future products in North America https://t.co/QP4SJn4xV2 8 minutes ago