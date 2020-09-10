Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla

Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...
There have been plenty of electric car startups announcing that they plan to dethrone Tesla in recent years, but Lucid Motors doesn’t seem to be like any of... autoevolution Also reported by •The Verge •Mashable
