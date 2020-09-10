Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Lucid Motors debuted the production version of the Lucid Air, a luxury electric car with more than 500 miles of range aimed at competing with Tesla.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles 07:49

 Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock [Video]

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push [Video]

Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push

Elon Musk was seen arriving at an industrial estate in Berlin on Wednesday as he appears to be opening a new front in the European battle for electric car supremacy: the power behind the wheel. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
2021 Hyundai NEXO - Remote Parking Demo [Video]

2021 Hyundai NEXO - Remote Parking Demo

With the All-New Hyundai NEXO, Hyundai Motor's second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicles, the company again takes the lead in this segment with the first dedicated..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Lucid Air photos: Lucid Motors reveals production version of electric car

 Lucid Air, a luxury electric car made by Lucid Motors, debuted with expectations of more than 500 miles of battery range.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tesla's original Model S engineer takes wraps off his second act — made in Arizona

 Lucid Motors takes the wraps off its luxury, electric sedan the Lucid Air, which will be made in Arizona. "We don't need to kill Tesla,” said Lucid CEO Peter...
bizjournals

2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla

2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla There have been plenty of electric car startups announcing that they plan to dethrone Tesla in recent years, but Lucid Motors doesn’t seem to be like any of...
autoevolution Also reported by •The VergeMashable

Tweets about this

SebPeter

BabinaSebastian Lucid Motors reveals its long-awaited Air electric sedan https://t.co/PO3Wvn7Jp2 6 minutes ago

broadscaler

Daniel Aharonoff Lucid Motors reveals its long-awaited Air electric sedan https://t.co/icLq5eT9nT https://t.co/ROC6RfUgXP 7 minutes ago

GeekyGadgets

Geeky Gadgets Lucid Motors reveals Air performance EV https://t.co/75m6yWaeMT https://t.co/S6PTEqafyr 15 minutes ago

tmurrali

T Murrali aka Murrali Thalor Lucid Motors Reveals Specs and Price for Tesla-rival Lucid Air @LucidMotors @Motoring_Trends… https://t.co/Y7Q9MDqjUO 17 minutes ago

regskinner

Reginald T. Skinner Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla - USA TODAY https://t.co/KV3IJIvL1D 34 minutes ago

cubana717

Yanet RT @Mikeleiro: Lucid Motors reveals its long-awaited Air electric sedan https://t.co/dWxsTILraX https://t.co/Vv7ut1ecLL 47 minutes ago

InvestorVenture

🏹 VentureInvestors ©️ $SOAC and @LucidMotors Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla $TSLA… https://t.co/FTkfQw857d 57 minutes ago

cooliphoneapps1

Tech News and Stuff Lucid Motors reveals its long-awaited Air electric sedan https://t.co/c2CEIk3SHO https://t.co/XgAv40hRS2 1 hour ago