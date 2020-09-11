Global  
 

NFL's Opening Night Audience Drops 11% From Last Year

Newsmax Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The National Football League's opening night game averaged 20.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's NBC television network and online, an 11% drop from last year's kickoff, according to an estimate from NBC Sports.
