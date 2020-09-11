NFL's Opening Night Audience Drops 11% From Last Year
Friday, 11 September 2020 () The National Football League's opening night game averaged 20.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's NBC television network and online, an 11% drop from last year's kickoff, according to an estimate from NBC Sports.
The Super Bowl is the biggest televised event, giving advertisers a chance to reach a massive audience with "tentpole" campaigns that often set the tone for the entire year. The big game is currently..
Meet the amateur gardener who fills more than 100 hanging baskets and pots in his small suburban garden with nearly 1,000 stunning plants every year.Shaun Schroeder, 57, spends up to three hours a day..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Tweets about this
Devdiscourse NFL's opening night audience drops from last year https://t.co/3ceeztE44x 2 hours ago