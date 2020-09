Investing.com News Johnson & Johnson charged by New York with civil insurance fraud over opioid claims - https://t.co/ISphoTH395 8 seconds ago ArslanRPK4.0 RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: New York charges Johnson & Johnson with fraud #ARYNews https://t.co/ytmqNecV2m 2 minutes ago Reuters Legal New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims https://t.co/atyROcdcie https://t.co/5W3qEYc2Br 5 minutes ago Samuel Odusami New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims https://t.co/e1lqYgbnJX $JNJ 6 minutes ago PageOne.ng New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims https://t.co/iZlarS9G3a 6 minutes ago Samuel Odusami New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims: NEW YORK… https://t.co/QquXa4Srno 7 minutes ago Christopher Orpilla RT @MaxRose4NY: While New Yorkers were dying from opioids pushed into our communities by greedy pharmaceutical companies, Nicole Malliotaki… 10 minutes ago . RT @Reuters: New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims https://t.co/epmLCuecpg https://t.co/19TLITS3dZ 12 minutes ago