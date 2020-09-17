|
|
|
Airline CEOs Plead With White House to Avert Looming Job Cuts
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of job cuts in two weeks
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Crime scene after shooting outside White House
A view of the crime scene outside the White House.“It was the suspect who was shot. This just took place,” President Trump said, adding that the individual had been taken to the hospital.“I..
Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:08Published
|
Tweets about this
|