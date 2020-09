PS5 pre orders sold out immediately, but Walmart just added more Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Walmart has announced it will offer PS5 pre-orders starting tonight at 9PM EST.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Games + 🎬 RT @sethwt2008: @Walmart How is this fair. Playstation puts out that pre orders don't start till tommorow. You start them now with no warni… 3 hours ago jenel @PlayStation Yeah, sure, considering as soon as prices were anounced they opened pre orders and were sold out immed… https://t.co/pdbD4fKWL3 21 hours ago