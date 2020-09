Wells Fargo CEO Ruffles Feathers With Comments About Diverse Talent Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Charles Scharf exasperated some Black employees in a Zoom meeting this summer when he reiterated that the bank had trouble reaching diversity goals because there was not enough qualified minority talent, two participants told Reuters.