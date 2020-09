JPMorgan Pays $920 Million, Admits Misconduct in Spoofing Probe Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

JPMorgan Chase & Co. admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $920 million to resolve U.S. authorities’ claims of market manipulation in the bank’s trading of metals futures and Treasury securities over an eight-year period 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Javier Blas COMMODITY TRADING: JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $920 million for manipulating precious… https://t.co/DPe0vJ7Nwx 4 seconds ago Joybe RT @davidjoachim: 🚨 BREAKING: JPMorgan Chase admits to market rigging in gold and silver futures and agrees to pay $920 million in penaltie… 13 seconds ago 🧠 RT @markets: JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $920 million in the biggest sanction ever tied to the illegal pract… 14 seconds ago Ben Harrison @MarkStopa Good morning Mark 😎 https://t.co/LNAOzjkUZs Just wondering if you saw this news and how it affects you… https://t.co/jHrdLHku9m 39 seconds ago Beek Bruh! https://t.co/3UeDHhekhQ 2 minutes ago Nagesh H RT @business: NEW: JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $920 million in the biggest sanction ever tied to the illegal p… 3 minutes ago