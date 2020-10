Just_Bob Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets https://t.co/wEUcxapUR1 2 hours ago Stocks tweets Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets… https://t.co/TJ7T2cLT8p 4 hours ago Phoenix Capital 🔥 Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets 4 hours ago Financial News 24/7 Jim Cramer: Don't invest based on President Donald Trump's tweets https://t.co/wK0X7oPBFX via @YouTube 4 hours ago Economía Noticia Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets… https://t.co/CH1o8zEMc5 4 hours ago MyVoice Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets https://t.co/XqPneGw0fk 5 hours ago Pedro L @realDonaldTrump Cramer: You’re going to be on the ‘wrong side of the trade’ if you invest based on Trump’s tweets.… https://t.co/vadj2wWUp6 5 hours ago Mujeeb Lawal Cramer: You're going to be on the 'wrong side of the trade' if you invest based on Trump’s tweets… https://t.co/b09zDuZwmI 5 hours ago