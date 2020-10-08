Global  
 

JP Morgan Chase to spend $30 billion to close the racial wealth gap

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Amid a national reckoning on racism, JP Morgan Chase says it will dedicate $30 billion to closing the racial wealth gap
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: JPMorgan pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap

JPMorgan pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap 01:13

 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it would commit $30 billion to address racial inequality over the next 5 years, marking one of the largest corporate pledges related to race since the death of George Floyd. Freddie Joyner has more.

