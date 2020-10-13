Save on wireless phone chargers, USB wall chargers and more with these Prime Day 2020 deals

Amazon Prime day is Oct. 13 and 14th and this year there are even offers for your favorite four-legged companions, such as treats from Pawstruck. So browse around, and pick some snacks for you and your pooch. Not an Amazon Prime member? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Sign up here: Amazon Prime...
For this year's Amazon Prime Day, Health-Ade is including a $15 coupon if you purchase a 12-pack of Kombucha. Great deals on Amazon are going to be coming October 13th and 14th, so be sure to add this..
Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad Duration: 00:44Published
If you have home renovations on your mind, or just needed some extra helping tools, Amazon Prime Day is from Oct. 13 to 14th, and has got you covered. There are some serious savings, including but not..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:35Published