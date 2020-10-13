Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save on wireless phone chargers, USB wall chargers and more with these Prime Day 2020 deals

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Looking to save on wireless phone chargers, USB wall chargers and more? Check out these Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Snag some high-quality pet treats for a bargain on Prime Day

Snag some high-quality pet treats for a bargain on Prime Day 00:42

 Amazon Prime day is Oct. 13 and 14th and this year there are even offers for your favorite four-legged companions, such as treats from Pawstruck. So browse around, and pick some snacks for you and your pooch. Not an Amazon Prime member? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Sign up here: Amazon Prime...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health-Ade’s Prime Day deal will give you $15 coupons for a 12-pack of Kombucha [Video]

Health-Ade’s Prime Day deal will give you $15 coupons for a 12-pack of Kombucha

For this year's Amazon Prime Day, Health-Ade is including a $15 coupon if you purchase a 12-pack of Kombucha. Great deals on Amazon are going to be coming October 13th and 14th, so be sure to add this..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:44Published
Get fired up in the kitchen with this culinary torch that’s up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Get fired up in the kitchen with this culinary torch that’s up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day

Get fancy in the kitchen and fire up your food with this culinary torch. You can make smores, crème brûlée and even use it to solder jewelry! Find it on sale on October 13th and 14th during Amazon..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:37Published
Amazon Prime Day is offering some serious deals on Dewalt hardware products, so what are you waiting for? [Video]

Amazon Prime Day is offering some serious deals on Dewalt hardware products, so what are you waiting for?

If you have home renovations on your mind, or just needed some extra helping tools, Amazon Prime Day is from Oct. 13 to 14th, and has got you covered. There are some serious savings, including but not..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more

 With Prime Day now officially underway, Satechi’s official Amazon is discounting a selection of its iPhone accessories, Apple gear, and more starting at *$12*....
9to5Toys


Tweets about this