Peloton recalls pedals on 27,000 stationary bikes due to leg injuries Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Peloton issued a voluntary recall on pedals for about 27,000 bikes after receiving reports of pedal breakages and 16 reports of leg injuries.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this APPGCW .@onepeloton recalls pedals on nearly 30,000 stationary excercise bikes after reports of injuries https://t.co/vzZtixV20A 2 hours ago