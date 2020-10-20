Global  
 

One News Page

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to Pay $4.1M to Settle Alleged Iran Sanctions Violations

Newsmax Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to pay $4.14 million to settle allegations that a Turkish subsidiary may have violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
