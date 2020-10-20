Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

40 awesome gifts your best friends will love

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Your best friend deserves the best, so get them a gift that shows you care like essential oil diffusers, throw blankets, and friendship plants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade with a new war medal he had lost [Video]

An ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade with a new war medal he had lost

This heartwarming video shows the moment an ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade - by giving him new war medals to replace the ones he lost. Tristram Bentley, 42, spent months trying..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Duck Grooming Boxer Best Friend [Video]

Duck Grooming Boxer Best Friend

Occurred on September 20, 2020 / Ormond Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Charlee goes out with us daily to check in on the ducks. We let the ducks out to swim in the kiddy pool and Charlee..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:42Published
What You Should Know Before Moving In with Your Best Friend [Video]

What You Should Know Before Moving In with Your Best Friend

If you’re thinking about moving in with your best friend, you are probably already dreaming about all the tv binging sessions and fun cooking you’re going to be doing together. Buzz60’s Susana..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

mOmMyShEiLaDaWn

Courtside Mom Today was awesome! 💯 The best part of the day was being reminded how blessed and loved I am because of your wonderf… https://t.co/5HHzJKuroB 1 day ago

patcofone

Patricia Cofone RT @DrakmorDigital: My best friend just brought back her #etsyshop with some awesome Chromatic Dragon dice bags. Amazing for gifts for thos… 3 days ago

DrakmorDigital

Drakmor Digital My best friend just brought back her #etsyshop with some awesome Chromatic Dragon dice bags. Amazing for gifts for… https://t.co/RO8NgKHifC 3 days ago

ronnielowery19

enrique shockwave RT @MikeFritzArt: Finished this awesome #PitBull portait. They make great gifts and I love doing them. Hit me up to capture your furry best… 4 days ago

MikeFritzArt

Mike Fritz 💎 Finished this awesome #PitBull portait. They make great gifts and I love doing them. Hit me up to capture your furr… https://t.co/m81u1lPeox 4 days ago

krakensupport

Kraken Support @Malc0001 Hi @Malc0001, We love surprises and we love our clients (and chocolate). We hope you are having an awes… https://t.co/S5F0qYLrvR 4 days ago

fusion_gifts

Fusion Gifts Give this stunning and beautiful greeting surprise card to your loved one. It is best for surprise girlfriend and b… https://t.co/wqnqxk6cra 4 days ago

LetsJetKids

Travel Girl PRIME DAYS are almost over! Check out this awesome list of gifts for the little explorer in your life...a few are o… https://t.co/BePsuQ39UK 6 days ago