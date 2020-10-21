Home Loans to Reach $3.2 Trillion in 2020, Most in 17 Years
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () U.S. home loan originations are forecast to total $3.18 trillion this year, the most since 2003, as low rates fuel a continued surge in refinancing and purchases, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
