DOJ May Sue to Block Visa-Plaid Deal Over Antitrust Worries

Newsmax Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Visa Inc.'s $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid Inc. has raised competition concerns at the U.S. Justice Department, which is nearing a decision about whether to sue to block the deal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
