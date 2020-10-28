DOJ May Sue to Block Visa-Plaid Deal Over Antitrust Worries Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Visa Inc.'s $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid Inc. has raised competition concerns at the U.S. Justice Department, which is nearing a decision about whether to sue to block the deal, according to two people familiar with the matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

