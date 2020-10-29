Hyundai all-new i20 2020 car launch on November 5, book now at just Rs 21,000
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it has started taking bookings for the selling of all-new i20 cars. The national launch of the Hyundai all-new i20 2020 is scheduled for November 5.
