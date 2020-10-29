Global  
 

Hyundai all-new i20 2020 car launch on November 5, book now at just Rs 21,000

DNA Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it has started taking bookings for the selling of all-new i20 cars. The national launch of the Hyundai all-new i20 2020 is scheduled for November 5.
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: All-new Hyundai Tucson Offroad Testing Tatra proving ground

All-new Hyundai Tucson Offroad Testing Tatra proving ground 03:25

 The new Hyundai Tucson is ready for launch. After completing an intensive test program, the compact SUV, which will go on sale in Europe towards the end of this year, has completed the intensive development and test drives as well as quality controls with flying colors. With the fourth generation,...

