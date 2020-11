WRAL Smart Shopper New blog post: Target offering 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military through Nov. 11 https://t.co/9b9QDccvrC #wral 1 hour ago NVLSP Read @USATODAY latest: @Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day. Here's how to sign… https://t.co/vRAhIaWO9x 23 hours ago [email protected] Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day. Here's how to sign up. Hello Americans. Wha… https://t.co/QhVfBprUh7 23 hours ago Neil Saunders 🇺🇸 Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day https://t.co/Mf4fBp9haC 1 day ago Nordonia Hills News Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day. Here's how to sign up. https://t.co/eCxTD7P5Xb 2 days ago Sue Frasier Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day. Here's how to sign up. - USA TODAY… https://t.co/lijjorHA63 2 days ago