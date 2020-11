Sustainable Finance: The importance of inclusiveness Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Many people in vulnerable circumstances are being left out of the mainstream financial system in New Zealand. The Aotearoa Circle's Sustainable Finance Forum wants to change this.In its Roadmap for Action, the forum has outlined... Many people in vulnerable circumstances are being left out of the mainstream financial system in New Zealand. The Aotearoa Circle's Sustainable Finance Forum wants to change this.In its Roadmap for Action, the forum has outlined... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this