Deutsche Bank Looks to Sever Ties With Trump

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Deutsche Bank AG is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties, according to three senior bank officials with direct knowledge of the matter. Deutsche Bank has...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources

Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources 01:54

 Deutsche Bank is tired of the negative publicity over its lending to Donald Trump, according to Reuters sources, but is struggling to find a way to escape its loans to the U.S. president. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Related news from verified sources

Deutsche Bank plans to cut ties with Trump after the election, Reuters reported, and could seize his assets if he can't pay back his debts

 The German lender is seeking to dump millions of dollars of Trump debt, Reuters reported, and sees a Trump loss as its best exit strategy.
Business Insider

Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources say

Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources say New York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the US elections, as it tires of the negative...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24

