Mall Shakeout Just Beginning While Owners Drown in Complex Debt Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The two U.S. mall owners that filed for bankruptcy on Sunday could be just the beginning. As retailers ranging from J.C. Penney Co. to Brooks Brothers Group Inc. go bust, their landlords are struggling, too. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bill O'Connor RT @TreppWire: "As of October, 14% of U.S. malls were delinquent on their mortgages, almost double the high after the financial crisis, acc… 3 minutes ago Louise RT @neweconforum: The two U.S. mall owners that filed for bankruptcy on Sunday could be just the beginning. And complicated debt structures… 46 minutes ago Trepp "As of October, 14% of U.S. malls were delinquent on their mortgages, almost double the high after the financial cr… https://t.co/2f4vRkHdNy 1 hour ago Bloomberg New Economy Forum The two U.S. mall owners that filed for bankruptcy on Sunday could be just the beginning. And complicated debt stru… https://t.co/yTIlDDZtJz 2 hours ago joe vedder RT @CrainsChicago: Rescuing malls will be unusually complicated because the properties have byzantine webs of financing that have only grow… 2 hours ago David Merkel Two US mall owners that filed for bankruptcy on Sunday could be just the beginning. Complicated debt structures wil… https://t.co/3ihvQBcclt 2 hours ago KnicksNextCoach RT @business: The two U.S. mall owners that filed for bankruptcy on Sunday could be just the beginning. And complicated debt structures wil… 2 hours ago SustainableRetailer Mall Shakeout Just Beginning While Owners Drown in Complex Debt https://t.co/QLcAorshHZ 2 hours ago