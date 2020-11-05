Global  
 

Walmart just kicked off its Black Friday 2020 deals—here are the best things to shop

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Walmart Black Friday 2020 sale has officially arrived with incredible deals on Apple AirPods, Instant Pots, Roku TVs and more—details.
 Today, the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Walmart's first of three early Black Friday sales starts tonight on walmart.com.

