Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return Friday. Here's how to get a free reusable cup

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Starbucks releases its 2020 holiday cups on Nov. 6 along with free reusable red cups and winter drink menu with peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes.
News video: Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return to get you in the holiday spirit

Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return to get you in the holiday spirit

 Starbucks' holiday drinks and red cups are back to get you in the holiday spirit.

Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return Friday: Here's how to get a free reusable cup

 Starbucks releases its 2020 holiday cups on Nov. 6 along with free reusable red cups and winter drink menu with peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes.
