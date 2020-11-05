Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return Friday. Here's how to get a free reusable cup
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Starbucks releases its 2020 holiday cups on Nov. 6 along with free reusable red cups and winter drink menu with peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes.
Starbucks releases its 2020 holiday cups on Nov. 6 along with free reusable red cups and winter drink menu with peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources