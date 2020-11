Berta Madueño RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged. https://t.co/F53ollkBmO https://t.co/VQFJeClNoz 21 seconds ago I am lion RT @Schuldensuehner: #Fed w/slightly bearish surprise. Keeps MonPolic steady as election votes tallied. Leaves rates unchanged near ZERO, r… 1 minute ago joe johns Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/nTZDWjCjw1 4 minutes ago dxhebbs1020 Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/9HAY6n6cIx 4 minutes ago Newshawk Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/rLpI6DTvrM 4 minutes ago Lee Courtney Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/r9ycSQqZEz 4 minutes ago Jonathanics Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/K3ydwQ0ySy 4 minutes ago Jonathan Htet Fed keeps interest rates near zero and warns of further pandemic strain on the economy https://t.co/qJJyL4bOMf 5 minutes ago