Refinancing boom continues in 2020 as rates remain low

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Low Interest Rates // Ideal Home Loans



Ideal Home Loans helps you refinance or get into a great mortgage with free consultations! Visit IdealHomeLoans.com or call 303.867.7000 Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:12 Published 4 days ago JTS Mortgage Minute 11/03/20 - Low Mortgage Rates, Higher Home Prices



Jeff Farnham of JTS Mortgage Professionals explains that because of ultra-low mortgage rates, home sales have increased exponentially along with their prices as inventory begins to shrink. Credit: WCBI Published 4 days ago JTS Mortgage MInute 10/27/20 - Refinance Boom



With mortgage rates as low as they are, it comes as no surprise that 2020 is experiencing a refinance boom. It's an excellent time to refinance to a lower interest rate, lower your monthly payments,.. Credit: WCBI Published 2 weeks ago