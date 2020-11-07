Global  
 

Refinancing boom continues in 2020 as rates remain low

Saturday, 7 November 2020
Did you just get a second chance to refinance in 2020? The 30-year mortgage just fell to another record low, hitting 2.78%, according to Freddie Mac.
 The the 12th time in 2020, mortgage rates have fallen to a record low. That's according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

