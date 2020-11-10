|
|
Pizza Hut adds plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza, Great Beyond Pizza to the menu
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The pizza chain partnered with Beyond Meat to launch two Beyond Pizza Pans: the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|