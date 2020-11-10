Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pizza Hut adds plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza, Great Beyond Pizza to the menu

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The pizza chain partnered with Beyond Meat to launch two Beyond Pizza Pans: the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Food & Wine - Published
News video: Pizza Hut Is Putting Plant-Based Beyond Sausage on the Menu Nationwide

Pizza Hut Is Putting Plant-Based Beyond Sausage on the Menu Nationwide 00:58

 The meat-free option will be available for a limited run this month.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration [Video]

Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration

Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak Stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven. Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:52Published
Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good [Video]

Panera Bread now sells flatbread pizza and apparently it's actually good

Panera Bread is taking a page out of Papa John’s’ book and adding pizza to its menu.On Oct. 28, the chain announced that it was introducing three flatbread pizza items to its menu:.cheese,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:48Published
Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu [Video]

Panera Bread Adds Pizza To The Menu

Business Insider reports that Panera is adding pizza to the menu. They're rolling out three flatbreads in restaurants this week. Panera has seen a surge in take-out, drive-thru. and delivery during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Pizza Hut pairs with Beyond Meat to launch plant-based meat pizzas

 Pizza Hut, in partnership with Beyond Meat, is rolling out two new plant-based pizzas nationwide – the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza....
bizjournals

Pizza Hut, Beyond Meat Unveil Plant-Based Meat Pizza

 Pizza Hut is partnering with plant-based meat company Beyond Meat to launch plant-based meat pizza across the United States. Starting today, the creator of...
RTTNews