|
|
Disneyland planning more furloughs as park closure drags on for eighth month, reports say
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The furloughs, estimated to be in the 10,000-job range, follow the layoffs of 28,000 theme park workers in April and strict new reopening rules.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Car Stolen With 7-Month-Old Baby Inside
The car was stolen near Marquette Park, but was then found more than eight miles away in Lawndale and the baby was not there. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:19Published
|
|