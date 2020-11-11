Global  
 

13 of the best Singles' Day 2020 sales to shop for 2020

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Singles' Day 2020 has arrived with pamper-me savings from Brooklinen, Coach Outlet, PopSockets and more.
News video: A look at China’s Singles Day

A look at China’s Singles Day 02:22

 China’s ‘Singles Day’ by e-commerce giant Alibaba has set new sales records year on year. Here's how it's managed to become the biggest online sales event in the world. Rosanna Philpott reports.

