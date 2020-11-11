Reuters: Europe to Pay Less Than US for Pfizer Vaccine Under Initial Deal
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The European Union has struck a deal to initially pay less for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate than the United States, an EU official told Reuters as the bloc announced on Wednesday it had secured an agreement for up to 300 million doses.
Professor Gordon Dougan Cambridge University says that he is absolutelydelighted with the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's vaccine has beenfound to be more than 90% effective within initial findings. However,Professor Dougan also recognises that the vaccine's requirement to be kept-70C will...
NEW YORK — Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced on Monday, November 9, that their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who have not previously..
European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official..