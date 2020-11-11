Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reuters: Europe to Pay Less Than US for Pfizer Vaccine Under Initial Deal

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The European Union has struck a deal to initially pay less for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate than the United States, an EU official told Reuters as the bloc announced on Wednesday it had secured an agreement for up to 300 million doses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Professor hails Pfizer vaccine as 'tremendous news'

Professor hails Pfizer vaccine as 'tremendous news' 00:27

 Professor Gordon Dougan Cambridge University says that he is absolutelydelighted with the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's vaccine has beenfound to be more than 90% effective within initial findings. However,Professor Dougan also recognises that the vaccine's requirement to be kept-70C will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works [Video]

Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works

NEW YORK — Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced on Monday, November 9, that their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who have not previously..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:16Published
AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal [Video]

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Europe to pay less than US for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 The EU has struck a deal to initially pay less for Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, an official source tells Reuters.
Upworthy