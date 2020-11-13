Bloomberg: Trump at War With Fox, Touts Newsmax

Friday, 13 November 2020 () Fox News faces an array of challenges after President Donald Trump leaves office: a potential ratings decline, Trump’s tweets attacking the network, and the threat that he could start a rival media outlet.
On Thursday, Fox Corp. stock dropped as much as 6% on Thursday. The dip came after Pres. Donald Trump retweeted support for its rival right-leaning news networks Newsmax and OANN. Trump and his supporters have been irritated by Fox News since it called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election...