Bloomberg: Trump at War With Fox, Touts Newsmax

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Told Advisers He Could Announce 2024 Bid Shortly After Certification of Biden Win



As the probability of Democratic president-elect Joe Biden being certified as the official winner of the 2020 Presidential election, President Trump is floating survival scenarios. Veuer’s Chandra.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 2 hours ago Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?



Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 14 hours ago President Trump Planning Streaming News Channel to Compete with Fox News



Is Donald Trump planning to start a streaming news service? Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published 23 hours ago