Elon Musk: Most Likely' Has a Moderate Case of COVID-19

Newsmax Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests."Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19, but called into doubt the accuracy of the test results. Maha Albadrawi reports.

