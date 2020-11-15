Elon Musk: Most Likely' Has a Moderate Case of COVID-19
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests."Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My...
