We're tracking the best deals of Home Depot's Black Friday sale. From big appliances to tools and more, there are big sales already underway.

KitchenAid's iconic stand mixer is on sale for less than $200 for Black Friday 2020 One of the best Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals to shop right now is the 4.5-quart KitchenAid mixer, which is less than $200—get the details.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago