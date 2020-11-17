Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Household Debt Rises to Record $14.35T as Refinances Surge

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
U.S. household debt rose in the third quarter due to an increase in mortgage balances as consumers took advantage of low interest rates to buy homes and refinance loans, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like