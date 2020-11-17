Household Debt Rises to Record $14.35T as Refinances Surge
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
U.S. household debt rose in the third quarter due to an increase in mortgage balances as consumers took advantage of low interest rates to buy homes and refinance loans, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday.
