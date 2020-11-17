Household Debt Rises to Record $14.35T as Refinances Surge Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

U.S. household debt rose in the third quarter due to an increase in mortgage balances as consumers took advantage of low interest rates to buy homes and refinance loans, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

