Retailer Guitar Center Files for Bankruptcy

Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Guitar Center Inc., the largest U.S. retailer of music instruments and equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, as music lovers moved their shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic.
