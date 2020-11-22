Global  
 

Retailer Guitar Center Files for Bankruptcy

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020
Guitar Center Inc., the largest U.S. retailer of music instruments and equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, as music lovers moved their shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic.
 Guitar Center is the largest musical instrument retailer in the US. On Saturday, the company announced Saturday it was entering the Chapter 11 restructuring process, during which it'll stay in business. Guitar Center said it expects to finish up the process by the end of the year.

