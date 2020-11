You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nearly 1 Million Sunbeam Crock-Pots Recalled



There's a consumer alert about a major Crock-Pot recall right before Thanksgiving. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 12 hours ago Sunbeam Recalls Nearly 1M Crock-Pots After Reports Of Burn Injuries



Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers for a potential burn hazard. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:37 Published 12 hours ago Voluntary recall of Sunbeam Crock-Pot



A warning if you own this sunbeam crock-pot! 900,000 of them are being voluntarily recalled because of a burn risk. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 18 hours ago