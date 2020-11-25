Global  
 

Navarro: 'Trouble Ahead' If Lawmakers Don't Act on Stimulus Package

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
There is "trouble ahead" for the economy and lawmakers need to act now with a stimulus package before millions more Americans fall into a "chasm and won't be able to get out," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Wednesday. "[If] you lose small businesses, you lose...
