Navarro: 'Trouble Ahead' If Lawmakers Don't Act on Stimulus Package
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
There is "trouble ahead" for the economy and lawmakers need to act now with a stimulus package before millions more Americans fall into a "chasm and won't be able to get out," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Wednesday. "[If] you lose small businesses, you lose...
