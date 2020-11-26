|
|
What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? No and Target, Best Buy, Macy's, JCPenney, Dicks Sporting Goods are closed along with Costco and Sam's Club.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
What Will Black Friday 2020 Look Like
Black Friday 2020 is next week.
Business Insider reports that this year's Black Friday is shaping up to be unlike any that came before it.
Several retailers are deemphasizing in-store shopping.
Many..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|