Disney Increases Planned Layoffs to 32,000 as Virus Hits Park Attendance Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

