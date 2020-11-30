McConnell Sets Up Vote to Advance Waller Fed Nomination Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a vote to advance the nomination of Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board, potentially clearing the way for his confirmation later this week but leaving in limbo Judy Shelton's Fed nomination. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote



Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 on Thursday morning. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on October 23, 2020

