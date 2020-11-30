Global  
 

McConnell Sets Up Vote to Advance Waller Fed Nomination

Newsmax Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a vote to advance the nomination of Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board, potentially clearing the way for his confirmation later this week but leaving in limbo Judy Shelton's Fed nomination.
