You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Holiday shopping safety tips



Christmas time is a busy season for many retailers, but it’s also a busy season for thieves looking for easy targets. Credit: WXXV Published 2 weeks ago This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals



It can be hard to find the best Black Friday deals. but some retailers, such as Target, Best Buy and Newegg are offering price-match protection this holiday season. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago