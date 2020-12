Airbnb Aims for up to $35 Bln Valuation in IPO Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is looking to sell up to $2.6 billion in stock in its planned initial public offering, which could value the home rental firm at as much as $34.8 billion in the last blockbuster U.S. IPO of the year. 👓 View full article

