Nissay Asset CEO: Pandemic to Stimulate More Active Stock Investment Strategies

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Social transformations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic are making index-following, passive stock investments less attractive and could reverse a decline in active stock investments, the chief executive of Nissay Asset Management said.
