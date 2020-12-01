Nissay Asset CEO: Pandemic to Stimulate More Active Stock Investment Strategies
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Social transformations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic are making index-following, passive stock investments less attractive and could reverse a decline in active stock investments, the chief executive of Nissay Asset Management said.
The average American started to experience cabin fever in quarantine after just two months, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans how they've been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic..