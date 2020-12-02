Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Suburbs See Condo-Buying Boom as Houses Get Too Pricey

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The homebuying boom in New York's suburbs is spreading to condos.Demand for single-family houses is still surging as the pandemic sends city-dwellers to the leafier outskirts in search of more space. While competition mounts for a dwindling supply of such properties,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published
Suburban Businesses Face Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise [Video]

Suburban Businesses Face Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise

As COVID-19 cases climb across New York, parts of the suburbs are facing even stricter measures. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Judge Refuses To Block Order On House Of Worship Capacity In NYC [Video]

Judge Refuses To Block Order On House Of Worship Capacity In NYC

A federal judge has resfused to block an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo strictly limiting the number of people in houses of worship in communities with surging coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published