New York Suburbs See Condo-Buying Boom as Houses Get Too Pricey

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY



The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20 Published 6 days ago Suburban Businesses Face Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise



As COVID-19 cases climb across New York, parts of the suburbs are facing even stricter measures. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago Judge Refuses To Block Order On House Of Worship Capacity In NYC



A federal judge has resfused to block an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo strictly limiting the number of people in houses of worship in communities with surging coronavirus cases. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:34 Published on October 17, 2020