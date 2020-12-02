New York Suburbs See Condo-Buying Boom as Houses Get Too Pricey
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The homebuying boom in New York's suburbs is spreading to condos.Demand for single-family houses is still surging as the pandemic sends city-dwellers to the leafier outskirts in search of more space. While competition mounts for a dwindling supply of such properties,...
The homebuying boom in New York's suburbs is spreading to condos.Demand for single-family houses is still surging as the pandemic sends city-dwellers to the leafier outskirts in search of more space. While competition mounts for a dwindling supply of such properties,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources