Facebook plans to remove false posts about COVID-19 vaccines

Thursday, 3 December 2020
As vaccines to fight the novel coronavirus near, Facebook and Instagram will begin removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines debunked by experts.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation 01:05

 Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information”...

