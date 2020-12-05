Bezos Says Blue Origin Will Take the First Woman to Moon's Surface
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024."This (BE-7) is the engine that...
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024."This (BE-7) is the engine that...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources