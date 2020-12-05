Global  
 

Bezos Says Blue Origin Will Take the First Woman to Moon's Surface

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024."This (BE-7) is the engine that...
