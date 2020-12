Kodak stock soars after federal investigators say no wrongdoing by agency that approved $765M Kodak COVID-19 loan Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A review found no wrongdoing by the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. in approval of Kodak loan but didn't address other questions.

